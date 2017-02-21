Terrorists are building drones. France wants to destroy them with eagles.
Under French military supervision, four golden eagle chicks hatched last year atop drones - born into a world of terror and machines they would be bred to destroy. The eagles - named d'Artagnan, Athos, Porthos and Aramis - grew up with their nemeses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC