SoftBank's Q3 operating profit rises 71 pct as Sprint trims losses

Feb 8 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported on Wednesday a 71 percent rise in operating profit for the October-December quarter due to shrinking losses at U.S. unit Sprint Corp and a strength in its domestic telecommunications business. SoftBank, which owns a majority stake in Sprint, said third-quarter profit increased to 295.7 billion yen from 172.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

