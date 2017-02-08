Rackspace is cuting 6% of its workforce

Via a blog post by CEO Taylor Rhodes, Texas-based cloud computing company Rackspace announced that it is cutting about 6% of its workforce in areas that have seen slowed growth in recent years. Rhodes says the cuts will primarily be focused on the company's corporate administrative expenses and management, and that the company's "front-line" support staff and product teams will be least impacted by the layoffs.

