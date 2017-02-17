Push Comes to Shove for Dish's $3 Bil...

Push Comes to Shove for Dish's $3 Billion Airwaves Buying Spree

Read more: Bloomberg

Dish Network Corp. spent more than $3 billion five years ago on a trove of airwaves to exploit the mobile video revolution that's vanquishing traditional media services like the company's namesake satellite-TV product. But the radio waves sit idle, and the company led by its founder, billionaire Charlie Ergen, is running into government demands that it use the spectrum.

Chicago, IL

