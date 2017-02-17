Pune: To join Indian Army, Anganwadi helper's son quits TCS

A 25-year-old engineer working with a leading IT company - Tata Consultancy Services has left his five-figure salary job to join the Indian Army, reported Times of India . Bharat Darbarsingh Yadav, who is the son of an Anganwadi helper, managed to crack the Combined Defence Services exam after his failed attempt to clear the National Defence Academy entrance examination in 2010.

