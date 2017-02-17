Pune: To join Indian Army, Anganwadi helper's son quits TCS
A 25-year-old engineer working with a leading IT company - Tata Consultancy Services has left his five-figure salary job to join the Indian Army, reported Times of India . Bharat Darbarsingh Yadav, who is the son of an Anganwadi helper, managed to crack the Combined Defence Services exam after his failed attempt to clear the National Defence Academy entrance examination in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC