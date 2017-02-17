Post Mistry feud, Tatas putting their...

Post Mistry feud, Tatas putting their house in order

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Chandrasekaran, known popularly as Chandra, will move to Bombay House from the TCS office down the road in Mumbai's Fort area. MUMBAI: Bombay House's fourth floor, home to the chairman of Tata Sons, is being restored to its traditional glory of the 1980s when JRD Tata and his successor Ratan Tata occupied the corner office of the $103-billion conglomerate that chronicles India's journey into industrial adulthood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 278,991,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC