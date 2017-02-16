Partnership empowers educators to differentiate reading instruction

Learning A-Z, a leading provider of PreK-6 literacy-focused products and a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc., and Northwest Evaluation Assocation , the global, not-for-profit educational services organization, announced today a partnership correlating Measures of Academic Progress growth assessments to Raz-Plus and Reading A-Z reading resources. The new correlations enable teachers to identify the most appropriate Raz-Plus and Reading A-Z instructional resources that address specific skills from the MAP Learning Continuum in the areas of foundational skills, literature and informational texts, and vocabulary.

