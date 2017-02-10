Paris Is Building Bulletproof Walls t...

Paris Is Building Bulletproof Walls to Protect the Eiffel Tower From Terrorist Attacks

Agence France-Presse reports that the $21.2 million project is set to be built later this year, according to a statement released by municipal authorities Thursday. The walls will be erected to the north and south of the tower, while sleeker protective fencing will replace crude metal barriers that were hastily installed during the Euro 2016 football tournament.

