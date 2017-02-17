Oil Search profit plunges 70 pct, cap...

Oil Search profit plunges 70 pct, capital spending on the rise

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 21 Oil Search Ltd reported a 70 percent drop in annual core profit on Tuesday, as expected, hit by weak oil and gas prices, but said it will step up spending in 2017 as it aims to expand output in Papua New Guinea in the next few years. Net profit before one-offs fell to $106.7 million for 2016 from $359.9 million a year earlier, as average liquefied natural gas prices dropped by a third and oil prices slid 12 percent.

