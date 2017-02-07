NY tech takes next step in anti-Trump campaign
The technology sector continued its emergence as the chief corporate opponent of Trump administration policies Tuesday as the NY Tech Alliance launched an effort to help members rapidly respond to policies it deems harmful to the industry, civil rights and other causes. The group's new policy action information list will help coordinate volunteer opportunities, like providing help to advocacy groups and supporting protests.
