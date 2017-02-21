Medidata to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, February 27, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco. Tarek Sherif, chief executive officer, and Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 11:45 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

