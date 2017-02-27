Mattersight Corporation (MATR) Major Shareholder Investor Growth...

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor Mattersight Corporation with our free daily email newsletter: Mattersight Corporation major shareholder Investor Growth Capital, Llc acquired 118,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $354,561.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.