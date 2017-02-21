Indonesia's Astra exec says it will not sell stake in Bank Permata
Feb 24 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk will not sell its stake in lender PT Bank Permata Tbk, the company's top executive said on Friday. Astra and Standard Chartered PLC each owned 44.8 percent of Permata as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.
