In Facebook-led coalition to fight fake news, French publishers face resource strain

French publishers have welcomed Facebook's and Google's efforts to work with them to stunt the spread of fake news, though many are wary of how big a burden the projects will be to already stretched-thin newsrooms. This week, Facebook revealed plans to work with eight media companies in France, including Le Monde , LibA©ration and Agence France-Presse, to fact-check and filter news articles that have been flagged by Facebook users in the run-up to the elections in April and May .

