Implementation of smart city shallow despite PM's push: Azim Premji
Premji said Wipro has been actively participating in the implementation process of the smart city project by providing IT and lighting solutions. Wipro Chief Azim Premji on Saturday said the implementation of smart city project in India unfortunately has been shallow, despite catching a lot of attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
