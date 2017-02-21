Hays church to offer a Glitter Ash Wednesdaya in LGBT support
Attendees at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hays and students in the church's ministry at Fort Hays State University will have two choices for the ashes that symbolize repentance on Ash Wednesday. They can choose the traditional black ash, usually made from burned palm fronds, or a second option: ashes mixed with purple glitter.
