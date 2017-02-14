EarthLink Declares Final Quarterly Di...

EarthLink Declares Final Quarterly Dividend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

The board of directors of EarthLink Holdings Corp. today announced that it has taken the necessary action to declare the final quarterly dividend on EarthLink common stock in anticipation of the closing of the previously-announced merger with Windstream Holdings, Inc. . In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, the dividend will be in an amount equal to EarthLink's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, pro-rated based on the number of days elapsed in the first quarter up to the day immediately prior to the closing date of the merger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC