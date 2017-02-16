Dell EMC Attacks Public Cloud Cost And Complexity With Combo ITaaS...

Dell EMC is bringing together its VxRail hyper-converged infrastructure appliances with its Enterprise Hybrid Cloud technology into a combined solution it says provides a turnkey hybrid cloud to small and midsized enterprises. The new solution, called the Dell EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud , is aimed at combining the VxRail's automation capabilities and EHC's services as a way to help small and midsize enterprises navigate their move to the cloud, said Peter Cutts, senior vice president of Dell EMC's hybrid cloud platforms.

