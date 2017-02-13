Crown Castle Raises Additional Term Loans and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities

Crown Castle International Corp. today announced that it borrowed $500 million of additional Tranche A Term Loans and extended the maturity date to January 21, 2022 on its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility . The Credit Facility consists of a $2.5 billion Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and, after giving effect to the incurrence of the Additional Term Loans, a $2.5 billion Senior Unsecured Term Loan A Facility.

