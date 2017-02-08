Cox Enterprises conservation center recycles tires using pyrolysis

Cox Enterprises , Atlanta, announced that its Golden Isles Conservation Center in Nahunta, Georgia, is using an Italian pyrolysis technology that uses organic materials such as wood chips to generate heat, which breaks down tires into their original components and produces synthesis oil, carbon black, synthesis gas and steel. "The Golden Isles Conservation Center shows that technology plays an important role in solving global environmental issues," says Cox Enterprises Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Alex Taylor.

