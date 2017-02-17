CORRECTING and REPLACING - " Syntel R...

CORRECTING and REPLACING - " Syntel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by Syntel, Inc. , please note that the section header referencing guidance should read "2017 Guidance," not "2016 Guidance" as previously stated. The corrected release follows: Q4 EPS of $0.57 per diluted share as compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter and a loss of $2.58 in the third quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC