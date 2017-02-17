CORRECTING and REPLACING - " Syntel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results
In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by Syntel, Inc. , please note that the section header referencing guidance should read "2017 Guidance," not "2016 Guidance" as previously stated. The corrected release follows: Q4 EPS of $0.57 per diluted share as compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter and a loss of $2.58 in the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC