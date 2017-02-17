CORRECTING and REPLACING - " Syntel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by Syntel, Inc. , please note that the section header referencing guidance should read "2017 Guidance," not "2016 Guidance" as previously stated. The corrected release follows: Q4 EPS of $0.57 per diluted share as compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter and a loss of $2.58 in the third quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.