Cloud Superstar AST Sells Majority Stake To Tailwind Capital, Sets...

AST Corp., an Oracle cloud superpower that is beating some of the biggest consulting companies in the world on high-profile deals, has sold a majority stake to New York private equity company Tailwind Capital. Tailwind, which has had success in the technology services market, is set to provide financial and management muscle aimed at taking AST from a $100 million company with 500 employees to a $1 billion company.

