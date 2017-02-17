Chamber Welcomes New Residents via "M...

Chamber Welcomes New Residents via "Meet Up" Gathering

Are you new to the Greenwood area? Would you like to meet some new people and learn more about our community? If so, then the Greenwood Chamber's Women's Leadership Council is here to introduce its newest initiative called "WIN." WIN, also known as "Welcome & Intro to Newcomers" serves as a casual way to meet new residents and learn more about the activities and offerings in the greater Greenwood community.

