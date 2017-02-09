Cemex sales fall 4.2 percent as strong dollar bites

Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar. However, the company's profit from continuing operations rose to $209.2 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $104.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

