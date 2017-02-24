Bloomberg saleswoman sues over rape, rampant drug culture 0:0

Bloomberg saleswoman sues over rape, ...

Bloomberg saleswoman sues over rape, rampant drug culture

Read more: New York Post

A former Bloomberg LP sales executive drugged and raped a saleswoman on his staff twice over a number of weeks, an explosive lawsuit claims. The attacks by Nick Ferris, a former global business development head at the company, happened after work in February and March 2013 at his Manhattan apartment, the lawsuit claims.

