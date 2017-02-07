AWS Uses Scale, Services to Chip Away at Your Public Cloud Market Share

Small to medium-sized cloud providers only make up 18 percent of the overall public cloud services market, according to the latest data by Synergy Research Group , as Amazon Web Services continues to hold the lion's share of the public cloud market. According to the latest numbers, Amazon Web Services has more than 40 percent of the public cloud services market, with Microsoft, Google and IBM accounting for 23 percent of the total public and PaaS market.

