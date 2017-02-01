AWS Growth Slows, But Amazon's Still Killing It in Cloud
Amazon reported slowing growth for its AWS cloud business in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 on Monday. Maybe that's bad news -- but most companies would love the kind of growth it delivered.
