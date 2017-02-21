Arun Jaitley felicitates the winners of HCL Grant 201719 min ago
New Delhi , Feb 22 : Three winners of HCL Grant 2017 across categories of Environment, Health and Education were today announced at a ceremony held at HCL Technologies Hub, Noida. Arun Jaitley, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, presided over the ceremony as the Chief Guest and felicitated the winners.
