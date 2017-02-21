Arun Jaitley felicitates the winners ...

Arun Jaitley felicitates the winners of HCL Grant 201719 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi , Feb 22 : Three winners of HCL Grant 2017 across categories of Environment, Health and Education were today announced at a ceremony held at HCL Technologies Hub, Noida. Arun Jaitley, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, presided over the ceremony as the Chief Guest and felicitated the winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC