American Tower: A Wireless Infrastructure REIT Poised To Deliver 20% Dividend Growth, Again
American Tower just reported Q4 2016 results, and big picture this $48 billion cap REIT appears to be hitting on all cylinders. Based on the AMT 2017 Outlook, this global wireless tower appears to be primed to grow the dividend at the same pace for shareholders this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC