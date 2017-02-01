Amazon.com to start collecting state ...

Amazon.com to start collecting state sales tax in Oklahoma

13 hrs ago

Oklahoma will soon join a growing list of states that collect sales taxes on purchases made through online retail giant Amazon, Gov. Mary Fallin announced Thursday, touting the agreement as a "big accomplishment" for the financially strapped state. Fallin said Seattle-based Amazon will begin voluntarily collecting state and local sales taxes on March 1 and will remit them starting in April.

