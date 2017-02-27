Air New Zealand Joins Unisys Cargo Portal Services
Unisys Corporation today announced Air New Zealand has joined Unisys Cargo Portal Services to allow the airline's current and prospective freight forwarder clients to book and track shipments online. Unisys' CPS is an online portal that enables freight forwarders to interact with multiple carriers via a single website to view availability, make bookings and track shipments as well as other electronic services such as producing IATA electronic Air Waybills and interacting with customs systems.
