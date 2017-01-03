Yahoo unveils bizarre new name

YAHOO will adopt a new corporate identity and cut the size of its board in half if the proposed $6.5 billion sale of its digital services to Verizon Communications goes through. The company plans to change its name to Altaba Inc after it turns over its email, websites, mobile apps and advertising tools to Verizon.

