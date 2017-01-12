Yahoo To Be Altaba after Buyout
In a pair of documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, Yahoo revealed that CEO Marissa Mayer will resign after core parts of her company are acquired by Verizon as expected sometime early this year. The unacquired pieces of Yahoo's business will be renamed "Altaba" after the deal is completed, according to the filings.
