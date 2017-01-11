Virgin Mobile looking to hire up 100 people
Virgin Mobile says it plans to open its permanent U.S. headquarters in downtown Kansas City and hire up to 100 people. The communications company currently is in a temporary office in the same downtown building and has been renovating a new floor for its headquarters.
