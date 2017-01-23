Verizon Stock Downgraded: What You Ne...

Verizon Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Since the 2016 election, Verizon stock has gained 10% versus an S&P 500 gain of just 5%. Unfortunately for investors, while Verizon has outperformed so far, analysts at Wells Fargo see the stock underperforming in 2016, and gaining almost no value at all over the next 12 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
News Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc. Aug '16 Suezanne 3
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC