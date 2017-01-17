US sues Oracle, says it pays white me...

US sues Oracle, says it pays white men more than others

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

This June 18, 2012, file photo shows Oracle headquarters in Redwood City, Calif. The Labor Department is suing Oracle, claiming that the technology giant pays white male workers more than their non-white and female counterparts with the same job titles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
News Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc. Aug '16 Suezanne 3
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC