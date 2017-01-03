Us Stocks-Oil drop stymies Dow's march to 20,000; Nasdaq boosted by health stocks

Jan 9 Declines in energy and financial stocks weighed on the S&P 500 on Monday and stalled the Dow's pursuit of the 20,000 milestone ahead of earnings season, while the Nasdaq hit a record intraday high. The S&P's energy sector dropped 1.4 percent as oil prices slid on concerns that rising Iraqi exports and U.S. output could dampen the impact of a deal among major producers to limit output.

