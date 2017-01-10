UPDATE 3-Cemex says Cementos de Chihu...

UPDATE 3-Cemex says Cementos de Chihuahua stake could be worth $410 million

Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was forging ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise more than $400 million. Cemex said it valued its Cementos de Chihuahua shares at up to 115 pesos each.

