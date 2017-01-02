Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC I...

Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc.

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,757 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period.

