The headquarters offices of FactSet Research at 601 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Conn.

18 hrs ago

FactSet is acquiring Interactive Data Managed Solutions from Intercontinental Exchange for an amount not immediately disclosed, with IDMS employing more than 300 people in 14 offices in Europe and the United States. IDMS provides financial advisors and their clients market data through feeds to desktops, web portals and mobile devices.

