TCS Q3 net profit up by 11%

2 hrs ago

India's biggest software services firm TCS reported 10.9% jump in profit to Rs 6,778 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal on Thursday. It had reported net profit of Rs 6,110 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

