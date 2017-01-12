TCS Ceo Natarajan Chandrasekaran repl...

TCS Ceo Natarajan Chandrasekaran replaces Ratan Tata as Chairman of Tata Sons1 hour ago

13 hrs ago

Mumbai, Jan 12: The leadership crisis within Tata Sons is set to get over with the group finally appointing its Chairman. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consultancy Services , has been appointed as the Chairman of the $100 billion conglomerate.

