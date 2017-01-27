T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon Grow; Sprint Shrinks
The Un-carrier gained by far the most customers last year, but the rivals it goes after most, AT&T , also added customers, according to data from by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners [opens in PDF] . The big loser in the space for 2016, Sprint "T-Mobile has loyalty rates that are somewhat close to those of AT&T and Verizon ... T-Mobile also continues to attract a higher percentage of customers that switch from other carriers" said CIRP Partner Josh Lowitz in a press release.
