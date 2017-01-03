Syntel Inc.: Outsourcing At A Value Price
Syntel Inc. provides information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. Syntel provides its services to the banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and telecom industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC