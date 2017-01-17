Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation . However, the safety and effectiveness of the drug have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age, the FDA said.
