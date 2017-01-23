Sprint to buy a third of Jay Z's musi...

Sprint to buy a third of Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal

Read more: Reuters

The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015. U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp said on Monday it would buy 33 percent of Tidal, a music streaming service owned by rapper Jay Z. The deal would make exclusive content from Tidal available to 45 million retail Sprint customers, marking the company's move to more content driven services in a highly competitive wireless market.

