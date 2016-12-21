Southeast Asia stocks end mixed on fi...

Southeast Asia stocks end mixed on first trading day

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Vietnam shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday led by banking stocks while Indonesian and Malaysian markets ended their first day of trade in 2017 in the opposite direction. Vietnam shares gained 1.1% with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam rising over 5% to its highest in two months while Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade hit its highest level in a month, rising 7%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
News Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc. Aug '16 Suezanne 3
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,978

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC