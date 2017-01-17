Soros: Trump Is a 'Would-Be Dictator' Destined to Fail

On the eve of Trump's inauguration in Washington, Soros on Thursday said during a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland, that President-elect Trump was "gearing up for a trade war," which would have "a very far-reaching effect in Europe and other parts of the world," Agence-France Presse reported Friday. The "would-be dictator a didn't expect to win, he was surprised," the Hungarian-born Jewish financier told an audience of business leaders and journalists at a hotel in Davos where the World Economic Forum is being held.

