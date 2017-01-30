Snap selects New York Stock Exchange for IPO, says source: Reuters
Snap Inc , the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange for its initial public offering , a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The selection comes as Snap prepares to make its earnings public this week ahead of the IPO that is expected in March.
