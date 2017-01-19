Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for Third Quarter of FY 2016-17 on January 25, 2017
Sify Technologies Limited , headquartered at Chennai, India, a leader in Managed Enterprise, Network, IT and Software services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it will report its unaudited IFRS financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 before the market opens. In conjunction with the announcement, Sify will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET with Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer.
